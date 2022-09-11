François Legault congratulates new Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre

François Legault congratulated the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, shortly after his landslide victory on Saturday night.

In a very short tweet, the CAQ wished Mr. Poilievre "felicitations".

He added that he wanted to discuss with Mr. Poilievre "the issues that affect Quebec and Canada."

Félicitations @PierrePoilievre pour cette victoire! Au plaisir de discuter des enjeux qui touchent le Québec et le Canada. Bonnes célébrations. https://t.co/CGcRMoSunv — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 11, 2022

Three days ago, in Roberval, Legault said he had never spoken to Poilievre.

Poilievre was crowned leader of the Conservative Party of Canada on Saturday night in the first round of the preferential ballot of the leadership race, with 68.15 per cent of the vote.

The MP for Carleton, who campaigned on the theme of freedom, won by a landslide over his main rival, former Quebec Premier Jean Charest.

Charest received only 16.07 per cent of the vote among Conservative members.