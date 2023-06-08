Four arrested, three wanted in Quebec pimping and trafficking investigation involving a minor

Quebec's intigrated pimping squad has arrested four suspects (top row from left to right: Gerald Junior Charles, Garrentz Celestin, Kimberly Champagne, and Jimson Pierre) and is looking for three suspects (bottom row from left to right: Benjamin Chavannes, Vicky Belanger, and Sebastien Thibeault) in connection with a series of pimping crimes. SOURCE: EILP

