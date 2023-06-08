Four arrested, three wanted in Quebec pimping and trafficking investigation involving a minor

Four people are charged and three others are wanted in connection to a pimping and trafficking investigation involving a minor, say Quebec provincial police (SQ).

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says three men and one woman arrested Thursday were scheduled to appear in a Drummondville court that same day.

The charges all involve a person under the age of 18 and include sexual assault, pimping, human trafficking, and other related charges.

They relate to events that took place in March 2022 in several regions of Quebec, including the Greater Montreal Area, Lanaudière, Central Quebec and cities in New Brunswick, said the SQ in a release.Those arrested are:

Garrentz Célestin, 26, of Trois-Rivières;

Jimson Pierre, 25, of Repentigny;

Gerald Junior Charles, 25, of Laval;

Kimberly Champagne, 25, of Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil.

THREE PEOPLE WANTED

The SQ is asking for the public’s help to find three people wanted in connection to the investigation, led by its Integrated Pimping Enforcement Squad (IPES). They are all facing pimping and trafficking charges.

Those wanted are:

Sébastien Thibault, 39, of Sorel-Tracy;

Benjamin Chavannes, 24, of Laval;

Vicky Bélanger, 35, of Sainte-Thérèse.

Anyone who sees the wanted individuals is asked to call 911.

Information can also be submitted confidentially to the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.