Four arrested in Que. after series of big box store break-ins

Montreal police say they have dismantled a network allegedly involved with a series of break-ins at big box stores and jewellery shops in Montreal, Lachute and Ottawa over the past two years.

In the four robberies reported, police said the modus operandi was similar. They managed to get inside the targeted businesses using "sophisticated means" after the stores closed for the night. Once inside, they would concentrate their efforts on safes and valuable items. They would then flee with large amounts of cash, jewellery and goods, police said.

Four men between the ages of 43 and 57 were arrested on Wednesday. They were released on a promise to appear.

Searches were also conducted in Mirabel, Mille-Isles and Saint-Colomban. The cell under investigation may be responsible for other similar thefts in Montreal, elsewhere in Quebec and in Ontario, according to police.

Anyone with information can call 911 or their local police station, or they can reach out to Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or at infocrimemontreal.ca.