Two people were hurt after a large fire broke out early Wednesday in Laval.

The fire began in a building on Fregault St., near Highway 440 and Curé-Labelle Blvd., around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters evacuated the four apartments in the building and one resident was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews then rushed to control the flames and were able to extinguish the fire within two hours, but not before the attic and top floor of one side of the building were gutted.

The firewall dividing both sides of the building appears to have done its job, since damage on the other side of the building is very limited.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat stroke.

The cause of the fire is not known.