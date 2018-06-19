

CTV Montreal





Montreal's Auditor General said that 13,646 tickets were sold for the two-day race in 2017, and that Mayor Denis Coderre knew those numbers immediately.

Michele Galipeau delivered that information to City Hall in her annual report on Monday.

She said that, contrary to what Coderre was saying last summer during the election campaign, that the mayor's office knew the day after the race ended how many tickets had been sold.

Throughout the summer Coderre had refused to say how many tickets had been sold, saying that only the event's promoter knew, and that the information would only be released after the election.

However during the days of the campaign another figure, since proven to be incorrect, came out, when Montreal C'est Electrique said that roughly 25,000 tickets were sold, and 20,000 given away.

Coderre said at the time that he had made a mistake.

The Auditor General's report is also critical of Montreal C'est Electrique, the agency created to run the event. According to Galipeau there was no business plan for the Formula E race.

Mayor Valerie Plante said the revelations in the report are troubling but offered guidance for the future.

"Let's just take all the lessons, just recalculate everything, making sure we follow the governance process, making sure that we have business plans when we want to make big events," said Plante.

This is the second official report that is highly critical of the Formula E race and how it was conducted.

Last month the city's Inspector General, Denis Gallant, accused Coderre of violating rules when creating the group that ran Formula E, and said lawyers warned the city several times that things were not being done properly.

Plante cancelled the Formula E race in December, a move that has since prompted Formula E to sue Montreal for $33 million.

"All these are learnings because there is no way we're going to create another fiasco where Montrealers have to pay $24 million for something where there was hidden information," said Plante.

Montreal officials were initially projecting the event would be revenue neutral, in part due to anticipated federal and provincial grants and subsidies, but those ended up being less than expected.

The race ended up costing $20 million to run, and only $700,000 worth of tickets were sold.