

The Canadian Press





The Denis Coderre administration didn’t respect the city’s legislative framework while organizing last summer’s controversial Formula E race, according to a report by the Inspector General released on Monday.

The report places the blame for bungled race squarely at the feet of the former mayor and his cabinet, saying officials didn’t create a wall between the administration and the non-profit organization it founded to organize the event, as required by law.

Montreal Electric was created to obtain grants from the federal and provincial governments. Evenko, the promoter chosen personally by the mayor, had made estimates in advance that showed the project would run a loss, regardless of the scenario.

According to the report, the city officials chose to create and NGO to receive grants from other government offices that don’t provide financial assistance to private businesses. Evenko then became involved as the main subcontract of the event at the request of the mayor’s office.

By law, the municipality has the right to pay a grant to an organization, but the organization itself must decide how to administer the grant – not the city.

The report said the former mayor and his office had been warned several times by their legal services that the NGO wasn’t supposed to be a conduit between the city and a private company. However, according to the Inspector General, the city was still largely involved in the management of the organization.