

CTV Montreal





The owners of the Formula E car racing circuit are suing the city of Montreal for $33 million, claiming the city owes them payment for the rights and transport during the now-cancelled three year contract, CTV Montreal has confirmed.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante cancelled electric car races planned for downtown this summer and the summer of 2019 after she was elected last fall, saying the race was plagued with financial difficulties. There was no cancellation penalty provided for in the contract.

Formula E Operations, based in London, England, has named the now-bankrupt Montreal C’est Electrique agency as a partner in its lawsuit, a source says, in an attempt to get the city to pay it what it was owed in its contract with the city. The contract was to run from 2017 to 2019.

The plaintiffs are apparently after about $20 million in payments for the rights to the Formula E brand as well as about $10 million in damages.