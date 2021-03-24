MONTREAL -- The Montreal Marathon will make its grand return to the sporting scene from Sept. 24 to 26.

The new organizers GPCQM, who are behind the Grands Prix cyclistes de Quebec et Montreal, have taken over the event and have teamed up with Beneva as main sponsor.

This year's edition will offer 42.2 km, 21.1 km, 10 km, 5 km and 1 km distances for those wanting to participate.

It is with great enthusiasm that we unveil our logo and announce our title partner Beneva. The human approach and the values conveyed by the organization are in line with our priority to place the runners' experience at the heart of our actions. #MtlMarathon pic.twitter.com/XKu1hxR8bA — Marathon Beneva de Montréal (@mtlmarathon) March 24, 2021

For the first time, the start of the Sunday races will be at Espace 67 in Parc Jean-Drapeau, and regardless of the distance covered, participants will be rewarded with a finish worthy of their efforts on the iconic Esplanade of Olympic Park.

“Running is a sport that is accessible to everyone and has so many benefits, both physical and mental,” said Beneva executive vice-president Martin Robert. “We wish to contribute to a wholesome sports event for families, runners and spectators alike.”

The event's route will criss-cross Montreal from shore to shore, through five boroughs: Ahuntsic--Cartierville, Plateau--Mont-Royal, Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie, Ville-Marie and Villeray--Saint-Michel--Parc-Extension.

Details of the routes and the complete program will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Registration is scheduled to open in April.

The race schedule is as follows:

Sept. 24 - Active Youth day

Sept. 25 - 1, 5, and 10K races

Sept. 26 - Half-marathon and marathon

