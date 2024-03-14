Former West Island coach accused of sexual assault on minor asks judge to throw case out over unreasonable delay

The case of a former West Island baseball and hockey coach was back before the courts Thursday.

Robert Litvak, 43, was charged in 2021 with sexually assaulting a minor.

On Thursday, his lawyer argued the case should be thrown out over unreasonable court delays. The lawyer cited the Supreme Court of Canada's Jordan decision stating that a person charged with an offence has a right to be tried within a reasonable time.

It sets deadlines of 18 months for provincial court trials and 30 months for cases in Superior Court.

In this case, the Crown argues the delay was mostly caused by the pandemic.

The judge will render his decision in April.