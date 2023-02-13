Former international relations minister Nadine Girault has died

Quebec's former minister of international relations and immigration, Nadine Girault, has died at the age of 63.

Premier François Legault and his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau paid tribute to her on Monday.

"I am so sad to learn of the death of our former colleague and friend Nadine Girault," Legault said on social media Monday morning.

Je suis tellement triste d'apprendre le décès de notre ancienne collègue et amie Nadine Girault. Nadine était une femme passionnée, déterminée, attachante. Elle a entrepris, comme ministre des Relations internationales, le virage économique de nos délégations à l’étranger. pic.twitter.com/vMfo4HHInS — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 13, 2023

"My heart goes out to those who are mourning the passing of (...) Nadine Girault, who will be remembered for her hard work, passion and dedication to serving others," Trudeau commented via Twitter.

Girault was the MNA for Bertrand in the Laurentians and minister for only one term, from 2018 to 2022. In 2019, she was diagnosed with lung cancer and had to take time off.

Girault announced last July that she was temporarily stepping down as minister and would not run again in the October 2022 election for health reasons.

Legault paid tribute to a "passionate, determined and engaging woman."

Girault did not introduce any legislation during her term, but founded the Institute of Diplomacy, which aims to improve the training of teams working in international relations in Quebec.

REACTIONS

Reactions from the political world grew after the announcement of her death.

Her successor at international relations, Martine Biron, wrote on Twitter that she had "bequeathed to her a resilient and strong international network."



J’offre mes plus sincères condoléances aux proches de Nadine Girault. Ma prédécesseure nous a legué un réseau international résilient et fort. Le Québec perd aujourd’hui une femme dévouée. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/2od5FNXs6Y — Martine Biron (@M_Biron) February 13, 2023

Her colleague, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx, quoted a Diane Tell song to say that Girault was of "rare elegance" and that she was "stronger than ebony."

"We will miss you," wrote Sonia LeBel, chair of the Treasury Board.

Federal Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge said she was "very saddened."

St-Onge said she had worked with her on many international issues and "deeply respected" for her.

I am very saddened by the news of former Minister Nadine Girault’s passing. Her and I have collaborated on many international files. She is a woman I deeply respected. I am thinking of her grieving family and loved ones today. pic.twitter.com/OPaIwjb58e — Pascale St-Onge (@PascaleStOnge_) February 13, 2023

OPPOSITION PARTIES

The leaders of the opposition parties in the Quebec legislature were also keen to honour the memory of the former parliamentarian.

"She was a colleague appreciated by all," noted the interim leader of the Liberal Party (PLQ), Marc Tanguay.

The parliamentary leader for Québec Solidaire (QS), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, offered his condolences to her family and friends.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Quebec owed to her the creation of the Institute of Diplomacy.

CAREER

Girault had a management background and training. She held management positions at the Royal Bank, the Bank of Montreal and Desjardins, in addition to having sat on several boards of directors.

She entered politics in 2018 with the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ). After her election in Bertrand in October 2018, the political rookie was promoted to the cabinet, as minister of international relations and Francophonie.

During a reshuffle in 2020, she was transferred to the Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 13, 2023.