MONTREAL -- The former head of Quebec's anti-corruption police unit spoke publicly for the first time on Monday, testifying at a wrongful dismissal case brought by his former number two.

Marcel Forget said he was forced to resign in November, 2017 following a Journal de Montreal story that claimed he had undeclared business interests in commercial buildings.

Forget was the right-hand man of UPAC leader Robert Lafreniere. UPAC is the police unit dedicated to investigating political corruption and has conducted investigations into the cities of Montreal and Laval, as well as former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau.

Forget claimed he was set up as a scapegoat as UPAC was facing a barrage of criticism at the time, including accusations of mismanagement and political interference following the arrest of Liberal MNA Guy Ouellet. Ouellet was never charged.

Forget is seeking $2 million for wrongful dismissal.

Lafreniere testified on Monday he believed Forget had performed beyond expectations and hadn't seen his underling's business dealings as problematic.

Outside the hearing, Lafreniere declined to say if he felt his former colleague was the victim of political revenge from the then-in power Liberal government. He did testify that the decision to remove Forget came from former Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux.

Coiteux is also set to testify at the trial.