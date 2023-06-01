Forest fires force evacuations in northern Quebec

A forest fire is out of control in Chapais, in the Nord-du-Québec region, with evacuations underway.

According to Quebec's forest fire prevention agency, SOPFEU, the fire started at a resort in the Lac Cavan area. On Wednesday, the agency estimated that at least 1,400 hectares of forest were burned.

Around 8:30 p.m. that night, Chapais officials asked citizens living in the southern part of the municipality to shelter at the Chibougamau arena.

SITUATION IMPROVING IN SAGUENAY-LAC-SAINT-JEAN

Meanwhile, the situation is improving in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, where two forest fires are now under control and a third is contained.

Roughly 30 people could return to their homes on Wednesday, just hours after being evacuated from Rivière-Éternité, a municipality of 413 inhabitants.

Four air tankers were deployed and firefighters will continue their work on Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, these same air tankers were at work in Ferland-et-Boilleau and Saint-André-du-Lac-Saint-Jean. These forest fires are now also under control.

More than twenty firefighters were deployed to each of the three forest fire sites in the region.

FOREST FIRES ON THE RISE IN QUEBEC

"There is extreme fire danger everywhere in Quebec, and there is a ban on open fires," said SOPFEU spokesperson Josée Poitras, adding that there are currently multiple "human-caused fires to fight all over Quebec."

She also noted that the seasonal average for this time of year has become hotter.

"As of May 31, SOPFEU counted 212 fires across Quebec, affecting 2,051 hectares of forest, while the average for the last ten years is 190 fires affecting 185 hectares of forest," said Poitras, urging the public to be vigilant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 31, 2023.