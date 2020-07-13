MONTREAL -- A 62-year-old man has become the first Quebecer to be arrested by the RCMP on charges of advocating genocide following a brief investigation into “disturbing online posts.”

The RCMP said Andre Audet, a 62-year-old man from Boucherville, on the South Shore of Montreal, used pseudonyms on multiple social media sites where he allegedly made some 100 hate posts directed towards Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Muslim community.

Audet appeared in court Monday.

In addition to an encouraging genocide charge, Audet was charged with public incitement to hatred, deliberately promoting hatred and intimidation of a person associated with the justice system or of a journalist.

Specifically, Audet allegedly called for the death of Trudeau in addition to encouraging the eradication of Muslims.

After appearing in court for the same investigation in December, two new charges were laid against Audet following a more thorough analysis of the evidence, the RCMP said.