For the first time in weeks, no new out-of-control fires reported in Quebec

For the first time in several weeks, not a single uncontrolled forest fire was reported in the intensive zone of fires in the northwest of the province.

The Quebec forest fire prevention organization (SOPFEU) is continuing to expand the areas where it is no longer prohibited to travel in the forest or to have open fires.

However, there were still 58 active fires in the intensive zone on Monday morning, i.e. 39 fires are under control, and 19 which were contained.

The eastern portion of the intensive zone is expected to receive a lot of rain over the next two days, which should help improve the situation even further.

However, in the western zone, particularly in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon sector, will have little or no rain in the short term, with the most significant precipitation expected there around the end of next week.

NOTHERN ZONE BURNING

On the other hand, the situation is continuing to worsen in the northern zone, where the number of fires has now reached 85. The ban on driving in the forest or making open fires extends over the entire length of James Bay west to Caniapiscau Reservoir in the east and from Lake Mistassini in the south to Lake Bienville in the north.

This is an area approaching 210,000 square kilometers, or almost a third of the area of France.

This entire area is also covered by a poor air quality advisory issued by Environment Canada and little rain is expected there in the short term.