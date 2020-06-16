MONTREAL -- Smoked salmon sold by a Montreal company was not safely prepared and packaged and should not be consumed, food safety authorities announced Tuesday.

The refrigerated product was labelled as "saumon fum - smoked salmon" and sold in various weights until June 16, 2020, by Fruiterie Krazy Kris (4751 Van Horne Ave.)

It was packaged in a white styrofoam tray and covered in plastic wrap. (See photo above).

Fruiterie Krazy Kris is voluntarily recalling the product, which food safety authorities say should not be eaten, even if it smells and looks fine.

The product should be returned to Fruiterie Krazy Kris or thrown out.

While no illnesses have been reported among people who have consumed the product, it could still present a health risk, food safety officials said.