MONTREAL -- Smoked mackerel sold by a Montreal company was not safely prepared and packaged and should not be consumed, food safety authorities announced Thursday.

The product was labelled as "smoked whole mackerel" and sold in various weights until June 3, 2020, by Marche Mokolo (4974 Queen Mary Rd.)

It was packaged in a blue styrofoam tray and covered in plastic wrap. (See photo above). The product sold for $5.80, the only label on the product.

Marche Mokolo is voluntarily recalling the product, which food safety authorities say should not be eaten, even if it smells and looks fine.

The product should be returned to Marche Mokolo or thrown out.

While no illnesses have been reported among people who have consumed the product, it could still present a health risk, food safety officials said.