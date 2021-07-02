Advertisement
FOLLOW LIVE: Habs vs. Lightning in Game 3
Published Friday, July 2, 2021 6:39PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 2, 2021 6:42PM EDT
MONTREAL -- It's not a must-win game, but it's close.
After a heartbreaking loss in Game 2, in which the Montreal Canadiens outshot and outplayed the Tampa Bay Lightning, the series has returned to the Bell Centre and the Habs sorely need a win.
Victory would set up the chance to tie the series in Game 4. Losing would mean having to win four games in a row to be crowned the champions, while facing off against a Lightning juggernaut that is defending their Stanley Cup title.
Can the Habs pull it off? Follow our liveblog below to find out.
