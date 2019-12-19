MONTREAL -- Brrrr it’s cold outside… don’t let the impending Thursday morning sunshine fool you.

The high in Montreal may be -13 degrees Celsius, but Environment Canada is warning with the wind chill, it’ll feel closer to -30 degrees Celsius.

By the afternoon though, it’ll “warm up” to…well, -22 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency warns there is a risk of frostbite with a UV index of 1 (low), so make sure to dress warmly if you’re heading outside.

Wind gusts are expected to hit somewhere between 20 km/h and 40 km/h.

By Thursday night, the low will reach -18 degrees Celsius, with a wind chill of -22 degrees Celsius in the evening and -28 degrees Celsius overnight.

By Friday, the winds are expected to quieten down to 15 km/h, with a high of -10 degrees Celsius – but it’ll feel closer to -21 degrees Celsius in the morning and -15 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

What are the symptoms of frostbite?

Temperatures below the freezing point can be dangerous as skin that is not properly covered or protected can freeze quickly.

Children are at greater risk of frostbite because they lose heat from their skin faster than adults, according to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

The affected skin will be firm to the touch, waxy and white or purplish. It will feel numb, but have a persistent burning sensation. The most affected areas are usually the cheeks, nose, ears, fingers and toes.

How do I treat frostbite?

The Montreal Children’s Hospital says to treat frostbite, immediately go indoors and remove any wet clothing.

It suggests warming the frozen areas gradually with your hands or warm (not hot) water – make sure the skin is not re-exposed to the cold since damage could become permanent.

Avoid all sources of direct heat such as an oven or fireplace as this could burn skin that is already sensitive.

Never rub or massage the affected area and seek medical attention as soon as possible if symptoms persist.