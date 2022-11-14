First snowfall of the season expected this week in Quebec

Quebecers will see the first snowflakes of the winter season this week, according to Environment Canada, but some regions are already under a white blanket on Monday morning.

For the major regions of Montreal and Quebec City, the first flurry of snow should appear on Wednesday, with the passage of a system from Texas.

In a special weather bulletin issued early Monday morning, Environment Canada cautions that because temperatures will be near freezing, it is too early to tell how much snow is expected.

This bulletin affects most of southern Quebec. However, for the eastern parts of the province, a white blanket had already settled on Monday.

In Sept-Îles, for example, 12 centimetres of snow fell on Saturday as a result of tropical storm Nicole, according to data provided on Sunday by Environment Canada.

Snow alerts were also issued for many areas of the North Shore and Lower St. Lawrence on Monday, including Matane, Minganie, Rimouski and Mont-Joli.

Environment Canada warns that "significant snowfall" is expected on Monday, up to 15 centimetres in places.

"Adapt your driving to changing road conditions. The rapid accumulation of snow could make travel difficult in some areas. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada said.