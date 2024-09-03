First phase of multi-million dollar Royalmount complex unveiled

Montrealers are finally getting a first look at the multi-million dollar Royalmount complex at the Decarie Interchange.

Phase one is ready and promises luxury shopping and fine dining starting Sept. 5.

It's a huge mall for a small percentage of the population, made up of 50 stores and restaurants.

"Phase one represents eight per cent of the buildable density," said Royalmount investor Andrew Lufty. "In other words, there's still 92 per cent or over 11 million square feet which in part will be extending south."

Lufty said the project is all private money, but it will help fill public coffers.

"We'll generate about $150 million just in sales taxe, here at Royalmount," he said.

Traffic congestion at Decarie Circle is an ongoing problem, but Lufty said the Royalmount has done its part by building a walkway to the metro.

"We have invested $50 million to connect to the orange metro line," he said.

The Royalmount currently doesn't have permits to build residences, but Lufty said that housing is in the plans for future phases.

"I promise you, 10 years from now, people will be living at Royalmount with class A office towers and thousands of workers,"

he said.

The public is invited to get a first look at Royalmount on Sept. 5.