First 30-degree day of July expected in Montreal ahead of strong storms
After a stretch of comfortable, seasonable temperatures, Montreal is expecting its first 30 degree Celsius temperature reading of July on Monday.
The high temperatures for Montreal for July 11, 2022.
So far this summer, there has been a lack of extended heat. Montreal only recorded one 30-degree day in June (June 26: 32.4°) and has only had one heat wave. That heat wave occurred unusually early in the season, with the city recording three straight days of 30-degree heat between May 12 and May 14.
Winds will increase on Monday and that will help drive the temperatures up. Montreal is expecting southwesterly winds of 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h ahead of a cold front.
Wind gusts are expected July 11, 2022 in Montreal and the area.
That cold front is expected to trigger a few spotty showers late tonight, followed by stormy weather on Tuesday.
Futurecast for Quebec the week of July 11, 2022.
The daytime high on Tuesday will be cooler at 25° but it will be more humid. The humidex is expected to be around 33.
Once the cold front moves through, calmer more comfortable conditions are expected through the end of the week.
Five-day forecast for Montreal.
