Montreal, Laval and surrounding regions under a heat warning

After a relatively cool June, it got hot and Saturday and will stay that way for Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning for the islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to the Vaudreuil and Valleyfield-Beauharnois areas.

"Sunday will be very hot and humid," Environment Canada writes. "Humidex values of 40 or higher are expected in the afternoon."

The heat and humidity will remain over southern and central parts of the province until the return of more seasonal temperatures Monday. The next two nights could be hot and muggy because of light winds and high overnight temperatures.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/peK3Imh73F — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) June 25, 2022

ECCC is urging those with young children, in addition to pregnant women, elders and those with chronic illnesses, to be cautious as risks are greater for those demographics.

In addition, those driving should always check the car when parking to ensure no people or pets are inside.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," ECCC writes.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers Sunday night in Montreal with possible thunderstorms overnight.

Monday is forecast to be cooler with a chance of showers.