

CTV Montreal





In what looked like a scene out of a movie, Montreal firefighters rescued two stranded window washers off the side of a high-rise building on Sherbrooke St. on Tuesday afternoon.

The workers became stranded when their platform got stuck and its cables became intertwined.

Firefighters rapelled down the side of the building and carefully hoisted the workers up one at a time from their position at the 14th floor.

The workers are uninjured and safe.

30 firefighters helped in the rescue effort.