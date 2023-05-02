Firefighters called to massive fire at Laval scrap yard

Laval firefighters try to extinguish a major fire at SVP Recyclage Auto on la Fayette Bouleavard on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Source: Laval Firefighters' Association) Laval firefighters try to extinguish a major fire at SVP Recyclage Auto on la Fayette Bouleavard on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Source: Laval Firefighters' Association)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon