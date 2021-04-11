MONTREAL -- Montreal firefighters are battling a large, five-alarm residential fire at Anger street and Galt in Montreal's Southwest borough.

About 150 firefighters are trying to quell the blaze at 1695 Galt Street, a building that provides low-cost housing for seniors.

Earlier Sunday, firefighters wrote to social media that they were responding to a first-alarm fire, meaning the risk was relatively low, at 9:08 a.m. Sunday.

By 9:15, the fire had reached the five-alarm catagory, which typically requires heavy firefighter presence.

By 10:20 a.m., 10 people had been sent to the hospital because of smoke inhalation.

"It's elderly people that live at the premises," a spokesperson for the Montreal firefighters told CTV News, "so it will take longer for them to evacuate."

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

"The smoke is terrible, smells like burning plastic," one witness wrote on social media.

Videos posted online shows plumes of smoke escaping from windows on the sixth and seventh floor of the building, where the fire is most intense.

Firefighters have asked the public to "please avoid the area," adding that the fire is under control.

Quebec's Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais wrote on social media that she's following the situation.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated