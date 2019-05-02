

CTV Montreal





Nobody was hurt when a fire broke out in Montreal overnight.

The fire started in a building on Amherst St. near De Maisonneuve Blvd. that is for sale.

Firefighters arrived within moments of the alarms going off and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Residents of several adjacent buildings were displaced for a few hours while firefighters were at work.

The overall damage was very limited.