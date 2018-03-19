

CTV Montreal





Nobody was hurt when a fire broke out overnight at a strip mall in Blainville.

The fire apparently began around 1 a.m. Monday in the Animo pet supply store on Curé Labelle Blvd. near 48th Ave. East.

Firefighters rushed to the store and quickly put out the flames. No animals were inside the store, and the fire did not spread to any of the adjoining businesses.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.