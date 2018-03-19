Fire in Blainville animal supply store
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 8:46AM EDT
Nobody was hurt when a fire broke out overnight at a strip mall in Blainville.
The fire apparently began around 1 a.m. Monday in the Animo pet supply store on Curé Labelle Blvd. near 48th Ave. East.
Firefighters rushed to the store and quickly put out the flames. No animals were inside the store, and the fire did not spread to any of the adjoining businesses.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Latest Montreal News
- Calvillo reunites with Trestman as QB coach for Toronto Argonauts
- Cirque du Soleil performer falls to his death during show in Tampa Bay
- Ground beef being recalled in several provinces because of bacterial contamination
- VIA rail looking to purchase new trains, have them in service in four years
- Nadeau-Dubois shies away from nationalist debate in re-election launch