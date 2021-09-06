MONTREAL -- Several families were evacuated from their homes early Monday morning after a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in Westmount.

According to Montreal firefighters, the building, on Sainte-Catherine Street east of Abbott Street, was under renovation.

Firefighters say because of this, they had to be strategic with how they extinguished the flames.

They say their focus was making sure the blaze didn't spread to the two neighbouring buildings.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 6, 2021.