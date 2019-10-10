MONTREAL -- If you’re looking for a book about Canada that was written by an American, Dave Hill’s “Parking the Moose” may just be that book.

Hill, an American-born comedian, wrote the book to uncover more about Canada, all while exploring his grandfather’s Canadian roots.

Hill fell in love with Quebec when he witnessed a snow removal operation.

“I had never seen one (a snow plow) before, it’s like a massive snowblower - well, it’s a truck. I just watched the majesty of it, late at night. I got chills,” he said.

“Parking the Moose” also explores the complexities of Canadian relationships and Hill hopes his book will be valuable to American readers.

“Americans have very narrow perceptions of Canada and Canadians, and it’s a complex, diverse nation," said Hill.