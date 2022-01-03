MONTREAL -- A woman who was married in a Montreal hospital room on Christmas Day has died, one week after the intimate and emotional ceremony took place. Kelly Bedard was 24 years old.

Bedard and her groom Daves Lachance were parents to seven children, the youngest, a baby, about seven-months old.

For all those months, since immediately after the birth, Bedard had been undergoing in-patient treatment for an aggressive form of ovarian cancer at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

Lachance was by her side during her final moments on January 1, according to the notary who officiated the last-minute wedding and who got to know the newlyweds during the week that followed the ceremony.

On the day she died, Lachance posted on his social media in French.

“My wife has left…I love my wife,” he wrote.

Daves and Kelly met five years ago through their mothers, who were friends. "I saw her and I fell in love," said Lachance. (Daves Lachance)

He’d explained in a post just a few days earlier that Bedard “no longer has the physical strength to continue with the chemotherapy treatment,” and that her condition was deteriorating.

“He was with her day and night in the hospital. When he wasn’t able to stay with her in her room, he slept in his car,” their notary Liat Lev Ary told CTV News in an interview.

Travelling back and forth from their home in Mont Laurier north of Montreal was not an option because of the distance and time involved.

“He was so devoted to her,” Lev Ary said.

In her official capacity she returned to see Bedard the Thursday after the ceremony so that she could help her with more ”legal affairs,” she said.

“I told her when I left she was a lioness, a fierce lioness. She was fighting until the last minute. We all knew that. She was fighting so hard to have this chance, to see her children.”

“He’s left with seven young children...so it’s not going to be easy on him,” Lev Ary said.

“He’s not working because he had a work-related accident,” she explained, adding the family will need some support.

A fundraiser has been launched to help the Lachance and the children financially as they move forward.

Daves and Kelly are pictured with five of their seven children. (Daves Lachance)

Lev Ary said she won’t ever forget the moment they all shared on Christmas Day.

Right before the big moment, the children were able to see their parents using Facetime.

Nurses who had been caring for Bedard asked her to wait to begin the ceremony until they could get to the room to join them, she said.

“They were hugging, we were crying, they were crying, the nurses were crying. It was so beautiful and unfair. Heart-wrenching and heart-warming at the same time,” Lev Ary recalled.

“She looked beautiful. He kept admiring her…and telling her she looked stunning,” she said, of the bride, who had applied some makeup, wore a hospital gown, and carried a bouquet.

Lev Ary added it was her hope that if she could help them get married that day as they wished, “and bring a ray of sunshine, a smile that I can put on her face before she dies, I want to be able to do that.”