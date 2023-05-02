Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods

Students at Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire Elementary School discovered a body in Mont-Bellevue Park Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Source: Noovo Info) Students at Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire Elementary School discovered a body in Mont-Bellevue Park Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Source: Noovo Info)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon