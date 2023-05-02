Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods

A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.

Sherbrooke police confirmed to Noovo Info that an investigation is underway, but declined to provide further details.

The Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire Elementary School sent an email to inform parents of the macabre discovery in Mont-Belleveue Park.

"Despite these unfortunate circumstances, the day went off without a hitch for most of the students at the school," said the school's principal, Brigitte Leclerc, in the email.

Parents were also advised to keep an eye on their children over the next few days.

"Rest assured that we have the well-being of your children at heart and that we are making every effort to ensure the necessary support for the students at the school," Leclerc added.



With files from Noovo Info