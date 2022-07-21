Fewer Quebecers in favour of COVID-19 measures despite rising cases, study shows

As the seventh wave of COVID-19 hits the province, 50 per cent of Quebecers say they support bringing back the mask mandate, according to the latest study by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI).

However, public support for COVID-related measures is waning in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada.

As many as 89 per cent of Quebecers supported the provincial mask mandate back in November 2020. By February 2022, that percentage had dropped to 70 per cent.

As for vaccine passports, almost three-quarters of respondents in Quebec (73 per cent) were in favour of implementing the system in September 2021. Currently, only 27 per cent of Quebecers would support this measure, which was eliminated on March 12.

"I think people are tired, people are frustrated," said Dr. Christopher Labos, a Montreal cardiologist with a degree in epidemiology. "I think people want to ignore the problem, but the issue with that is ignoring the problem doesn't make it go away."

It is difficult for the public to adapt to long-term health measures such as occasional mask-wearing in crowded indoor spaces, Dr. Labos explained, as it generally takes time to get used to new social rules and precautions.

He compared COVID-related measures to quitting smoking indoors, wearing a seatbelt over the shoulder, and putting on a helmet when riding a bicycle — something that "takes years and requires a sustained effort" to implement.

The ARI survey also shows that 55 per cent of Quebecers believe Premier François Legault has done a "very good" or "good" job at handling the pandemic. Meanwhile, 36 per cent of respondents said the opposite.

LEARNING TO 'LIVE WITH THE VIRUS'

At the peak of the pandemic, Montrealers went through two phases of curfews spanning more than 150 days, as well as lockdowns that particularly affected the retail and hospitality sectors of the economy. Then, Quebec's public health director Dr. Luc Boileau stated earlier in March that it was time to "learn to live with the virus."

Living with the virus does not mean ignoring the virus, warned Dr. Labos. Besides following health precautions in crowded and indoor spaces, the doctor suggested another long-term solution to COVID-19.

"We have to upgrade the infrastructure to clean the air. We have HEPA filters, we have the means to improve ventilation in indoor spaces," he said. "If we want to stop having COVID outbreaks and flu outbreaks and everything else, we have to start cleaning our air."

Dr. Labos believes air quality should be given the same priority as water quality, as improving the latter has already prevented cholera outbreaks. However, implementing this solution "cannot happen overnight," he said, adding that booster shots and mask-wearing remain key to avoid complications such as long COVID.

As all provinces have dropped their mask mandate in recent months, only 16 per cent of Canadians said they still wear one indoors at all times around other people in places such as grocery stores and banks.

Meanwhile, one-third of Canadians (34 per cent) said they have never worn a mask this month.

As the BA.5 Omicron subvariant continues to spread, Quebec reported 20 new COVID-related deaths on Thursday and 53 more people were in hospital with the virus.