Celebrations continue throughout the regions of Quebec to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste - in Montreal, two parades will be held.

The parades will begin on opposite ends of de Maisonneuve - one from the East, and one from the West. Their destination will be Place des Festivals.

The processions, called "Le Nordet" and "Le Suroit," will bring together artists and performers from across disciplines.

On Saturday night, tens of thousands of people disregarded the forecast to attend two Fete Nationale shows in Montreal and Quebec City.

Overall, more than 1,200 events were planned throughout the province this weekend.

In the Montreal region, more than 50 public parties were planned.

So far, the festivities have been peaceful.

Politicians in town

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't be the only leader in the province for the June 24 holiday.

In fact, almost all the main Federal party members will be in Quebec on Sunday.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will begin his Sunday 200 kilometres northeast of Quebec City in Riviere-du-Loup, where he'll hold a news conference and attend at least three fete nationale events as he makes his way to the provincial capital.

And NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Montreal on Sunday, where he'll join the celebrations alongside local MP Alexandre Boulerice.

Quebec Parliament holds open house

In Quebec City, the Parliament buildings in Quebec have opened their doors to the public for the day - from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can explore the floor of the National Assembly hall and normally off-access areas.

There will also be clock tours of the parliament tower headed by a master watchmaker, an an exhibit dedicated to the building's designer.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacques Chagnon, said this day "allows the public to admire the architectural jewel that is the Parliament Building - the richness of its history, and to better understand the functioning of parliamentary life.