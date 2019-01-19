

CTV Montreal





For the first time in over 10 years, the City of Montreal has suspended Fete des Neiges activities at Parc Jean Drapeau because of the extreme cold.

Sunday’s program has officially been cancelled to ensure the safety of the public, employees, and volunteers.

In a statement, Francois Cartier of Parc Jean Drapeau said there were a handful of weather factors that forced the city’s decision.

"Although the majority of the Festival's activities can be held despite difficult winter conditions, blowing snow, freezing cold, wind gusts and dangerous roads are all factors that have influenced our decision," he said.

Barring more severe weather, the rest of the festival will still go ahead on schedule through its completion on Feb. 10.