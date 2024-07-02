MONTREAL
    • Fernandez continues impressive grass-court season with first-round Wimbledon win

    Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays a forehand return to Lucia Bronzetti of Italy during their first-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Canadian Press/AP) Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays a forehand return to Lucia Bronzetti of Italy during their first-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Canadian Press/AP)
    Canada's Leylah Fernandez continued her impressive grass-court season Tuesday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti in first-round action at Wimbledon.

    Fernandez, seeded 30th in the women's singles draw at the All England Club, had three breaks in the match, including a key win to go up 4-2 in the second set.

    The 21-year-old from Laval, Que., won 80 per cent of both first serve points and net points, hit 21 winners to Bronzetti's 10 and outscored her opponent 73-57 on total points.

    Fernandez, who advanced to the final at the Eastbourne International heading into Wimbledon, improved to 7-2 on grass this season.

    She will next face the winner of a match between Danish wild card Caroline Wozniacki, a former No. 1, and American qualifier Alycia Parks.

    Later Tuesday, 19-year-old qualifier Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., faced 27th seed Katerina Siniakova of Czechia, while in men's action, 17th-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal took on Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 2, 2024.

