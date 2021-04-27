MONTREAL -- Federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi tabled a bill Tuesday morning to end the strike by more than 1,000 workers at the Port of Montreal.

This is "an affront to all workers in the country," said Marc Ranger, Quebec Director of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the Port of Montreal longshoremen.

The legislation to resume and maintain operations at the Port of Montreal will be debated late Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, CUPE's Quebec director maintains that it is the Maritime Employers Association that is responsible for the strike, by the choices it has made, and that it is the workers who are paying the price by this special bill.

The 1,150 longshoremen's union called an indefinite general strike at 7 a.m. Monday after the Maritime Employers Association changed the work schedules of the longshoremen. The union said it was prepared to call off the strike if the employers' association reversed its decision.

The parties were again called before mediators Monday morning.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.