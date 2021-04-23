MONTREAL -- The escalation of tension has just taken a new turn at the Port of Montreal as the longshoremen's union sent a 72-hour notice of an unlimited general strike to the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) on Friday.

Unless there is a last-minute change of heart, the 1,150 longshoremen will stop working at 7 a.m. on Monday, which would paralyze the port.

From that point on, the union, which is affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), says the longshoremen will be on legal strike.

The longshoremen, who have been on an overtime strike and weekend strike since April 17 and 18, say they are responding to a change in their shifts that their employer wants to impose on them starting Monday.

The longshoremen of the Port of Montreal have been without a work contract since December 2018. They launched a first strike last summer, which ended in a truce that lasted seven months.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.