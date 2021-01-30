MONTREAL -- There is one item on the agenda for Monday's Ethics Committee meeting at the House of Commons in Ottawa Monday: Pornhub.

More specifically, the federal committee will discuss "Protection of Privacy and Reputation on Platforms such as Pornhub" Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Conservative MP Arnold Viersen posted the news on his Twitter page.

"Canada's Ethics Committee will investigate Pornhub & its online scourge of exploitation will be brought to light," he wrote. "We will ensure survivors are heard & MindGeek receives the full scrutiny it deserves."

The committee is co-chaired by Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan and Bloc Quebecois MP Marie-Helen Gaudreau, and made up of 11 Liberal, NDP, Bloc and Conservative members.