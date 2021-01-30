Advertisement
Federal committee to discuss Pornhub and protection of privacy Monday
Published Saturday, January 30, 2021 2:07PM EST
The Pornhub website is shown on a computer screen in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Pornhub says it has removed all content uploaded by non-verified users. The sex website faced accusations it hosted illegal content. The company, which is owned by Montreal-based Mindgeek, says it has suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by one of its content partners or members of its Model Program. THE CANADIAN PRESS
MONTREAL -- There is one item on the agenda for Monday's Ethics Committee meeting at the House of Commons in Ottawa Monday: Pornhub.
More specifically, the federal committee will discuss "Protection of Privacy and Reputation on Platforms such as Pornhub" Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Conservative MP Arnold Viersen posted the news on his Twitter page.
"Canada's Ethics Committee will investigate Pornhub & its online scourge of exploitation will be brought to light," he wrote. "We will ensure survivors are heard & MindGeek receives the full scrutiny it deserves."
The committee is co-chaired by Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan and Bloc Quebecois MP Marie-Helen Gaudreau, and made up of 11 Liberal, NDP, Bloc and Conservative members.