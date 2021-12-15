The father of a young girl in Granby who died after being abused has pleaded guilty to the charge of forcible confinement on Monday.

The decision was made public on Wednesday.

Following the plea, the Crown requested and obtained a conditional stay on the charge of criminal negligence causing death.

The forcible confinement charge is in relation to the fact that the seven-year-old was restrained by her father and stepmother with duct tape.

The stay of proceedings is conditional on a possible appeal. However, as provided in the procedural code, if there is no appeal or if the appeal is denied, the stay of proceedings becomes final.

The father's sentencing hearing is expected to take place on Jan. 7.

The Criminal Code provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment in the case of forcible confinement.

The girl's stepmother was found guilty of second-degree murder and forcible confinement on Dec. 9 after an unusually short five-hour deliberation by the jury.

At her trial, the woman admitted that the couple duct taped the girl's body from head to toe on the morning of April 29.

Her sentencing hearing is expected to take place on Dec. 17.

She faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for a minimum of 10 years.

The identities of the two defendants cannot be released due to publication bans.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 15, 2021.