A dozen vehicles set on fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough: police

A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in what police believe was a case of arson in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 3:45 a.m. Monday in a commercial parking lot on Saint-François Road and Donahue Street.

On Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson confirmed that the vehicle fires are "of criminal nature."

The case was transferred to the police's arson unit, which is leading the investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

Investigators were scheduled to visit the site later in the day to assess the circumstances surrounding the fire.