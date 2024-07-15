MONTREAL
Montreal

    • A dozen vehicles set on fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough: police

    Share

    A dozen vehicles, as well as the storefront of a business, were damaged in what police believe was a case of arson in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 3:45 a.m. Monday in a commercial parking lot on Saint-François Road and Donahue Street.

    On Monday afternoon, a police spokesperson confirmed that the vehicle fires are "of criminal nature."

    The case was transferred to the police's arson unit, which is leading the investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

    Investigators were scheduled to visit the site later in the day to assess the circumstances surrounding the fire.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'

    U.S. judge dismisses Trump classified documents case

    The U.S. federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former president Donald Trump in Florida dismissed the prosecution on Monday, siding with defence lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News