Fatal Sunday on the water: two drown in separate incidents near Quebec City

Two people drowned in separate accidents today, while police continue to look for a missing swimmer in a third incident.

A man in his 50s from Chateau-Richer, which sits about 25 kilometres east of Quebec City, died in the early afternoon after he was found unresponsive near a body of water.

Provincial police spokeswoman Camille Savoie says the victim was on a paddle board when he fell into the water, and resuscitation efforts failed to revive him.

At around the same time, a 91-year-old woman drowned in a swimming pool in the Loretteville area of Quebec City.

First responders tried to revive her with a defibrillator, but she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for a man in his 30s who disappeared after jumping into the Rouge River in the municipality of Huberdeau near Mont-Tremblant.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 30, 2023.