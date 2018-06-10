Fatal collision between car and motorcycle in Longueuil
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:19AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:20AM EDT
A motorcyclist lost his life on Saturday night in Longueuil, on the south shore of Montreal.
At approximately 9:45 p.m., the victim collided with a vehicle at the intersection of boulevard Marie-Victorin and rue Lafrance.
The 30-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the accident have yet to be determined .
