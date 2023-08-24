Fashion, films and Asian food! Here's what's happening in Montreal this weekend

Models wear designs made entirely of paper at the Montreal Mode & Design (M.A.D.) festival. SOURCE: Influence Mode Models wear designs made entirely of paper at the Montreal Mode & Design (M.A.D.) festival. SOURCE: Influence Mode

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon