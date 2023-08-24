Fashion, films and Asian food! Here's what's happening in Montreal this weekend

Some of the summer's biggest festivals have come and gone, but the Montreal area is still hopping with activities for the final weekend of August.

From audiovisual experiences to fashion and design to cheap movies to Django Reinhardt appreciation, here are some of the events happening on the weekend.

Check out CJAD 800 Radio's What's on in Montreal page for more things to do in Montreal.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Quartier des Spectacles and other locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events.

Highlights: International electronic and digital festival. Audiovisual experiences, live music and digital works of art.

View full schedule here.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Place des Festivals

Cost: Free

Highlights: Celebration of fashion in Montreal's downtown core where models strut the catwalk in the open air at the Quartier des Spectacles.

View the full program here.

When: Sunday

Where: Parc Francois-Perrault

Cost: Free

Highlights: A day full of DJs, barbecue and dance at the park. Family friendly.

NATIONAL CINEMA DAY

When: Sunday

Where: Participating cinemas. Check list here

Cost: $4

Highlights: All shows, all formats, $4 per movie.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Cabaret Lion D'or, O Patro VYS and other locales

Cost: $30

Highlights: Concerts celebrating the legendary Gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.

View the full program here.

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Sakura Garden and Place Sun-Yat-Sen

Cost: Free, bring cash for food.

Highlights: More than a bellyfull of sumptuous Asian food from food trucks in a picturesque lit park.

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Olympic Park

Cost: Free

Highlights: A three-day skateboarding and bouldering competition with food trucks and pop-up shops.