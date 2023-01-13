Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel

Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently.

Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.

Camped out on the snow-filled sidewalks, some with umbrellas and folding chairs, dozens of people lined Sainte-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal to get early access to the low-top shoe featuring sesame seed graphics and a dash of blue on the signature Nike check.

The local boutique Off the Hook launched an early sale ahead of the release on Jan. 17.

The "Montreal Bagel" Nike Dunk Low retails for $120.

The lineup on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal snaked around the block. (Sarah Dehaies/CJAD 800)

The frenzy around the shoe will surely cause some FOMO for New Jersey, which is apparently also known for their bagels.

The state's Twitter account threw some shade at Montreal for getting their very own bagel-themed sneaker.

‘Montreal’ is a weird way to spell ‘New Jersey,’ since NJ is the uncontested Bagel Capital of the World.



Guess we'll just have to dunk these right in the garbage until they get that typo fixed... https://t.co/X09S21HKay pic.twitter.com/bVTSaOknGH — New Jersey (@NJGov) January 11, 2023

But we all know whose bagels are supreme.