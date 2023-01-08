Nike to release sneaker inspired by the Montreal bagel
Sneaker fans in Montreal will get to see a taste of the city on a soon-to-be-released pair of Nike kicks.
The Nike Dunk Low Montreal bagel sneakers are set for release on Jan. 17 and pay tribute to one of the city's most famous culinary delights.
"You know the saying: The sweeter the bagel, the sweeter the Dunk," the description reads on Nike's site.
The gum-soled, low-top shoe is designed in "carb-lover" colours "plus a pinch of Montreal blue for an extra shout-out to the city from la belle province," Nike says.
The shoe features sesame seed graphics and will retail for $120.
"MTL bagel sneakers???" wrote one Twitter user. "Take my money!"
