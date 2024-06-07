MONTREAL
Montreal

    • F1 fans told to leave Gilles-Villeneuve track area temporarily due to Montreal storm

    A person makes their way across a street during heavy rainfall in Montreal, Thursday, June 6, 2024, as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the region. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press) A person makes their way across a street during heavy rainfall in Montreal, Thursday, June 6, 2024, as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the region. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)
    Some of the F1 fans who went to Île Notre-Dame in Montreal for practice sessions were told to leave the grand stand area of the Gilles-Villeneuve circuit after a major rainstorm hit the island.

    When the storm passed, fans were allowed back to their seats.

    Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed that the site needed to be evacuated as the Montreal and South Shore areas are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

    "Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the Environment and Climate Change Canada weather alert reads. "Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

    The Canadian F1 Grand Prix timetable for Friday includes multiple practice sessions that end at 7:30 p.m. 

