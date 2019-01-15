

Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold across much of Canada this weekend, with a winter storm watch in place for the Montreal region.

Temperatures have been bitterly cold much of the week, and are dropping steeply again Friday evening with a low of -21C, and -31C with the wind.

Significant snowfall accumulations and strong winds causing blowing snow are headed our way. They are expected to reach southern and central Quebec Saturday evening and Sunday.

Snowfall amounts could exceed 15 centimetres, and strong winds and blowing snow are expected for Montreal, Laval and the South Shore.

The intense winter storm will also track across New England on Sunday.

“If you have travel plans south of the border, expect delays this weekend,” said CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.

Alerts issued earlier in the week have been upgraded to storm watches for the Eastern Townships, where 20 to 30 cm of blowing snow could fall beginning Saturday evening.

Graham said it was still possible for parts of the Townships to get 30 cm of snow, and for the extreme eastern portion of the Gaspé to get 60 cm of snow.





After a brief warm up today in #Montreal, cold arctic air returns tonight.

Tonight's low in Montreal: -21C, wind chill: -31

Tonight's low in #Quebec City: -27, wind chill: -38



Widespread #ExtremeColdWarnings in effect@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/CtXHuO3UjG — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) January 18, 2019



Cold snap prompts Hydro-Quebec to ask people to cut back on electricity use

Hydro-Quebec is asking the population to cut back on electricity use during peak hours during the cold snap.

The provincial utility said Quebecers used 35,979 megawatts between 8 and 9 a.m. Thursday, the first morning of a stretch of colder-than-normal weather that is expected to last until next Wednesday.

Hydro-Quebec said that during frigid temperatures Quebec normally uses around 38,000 MW.

If electricity use gets much higher than that, the utility has to buy electricity from surrounding areas, usually at quite high prices.

Peak hours of electricity use are from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a very large number of Quebecers rely on electricity to heat their homes.

To cut back, Hydro-Quebec is asking people to avoid running appliances during those hours, to turn down thermostats by a few degrees, and to limit the use of hot water in places that rely on electric heating.