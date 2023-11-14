Extended paid parking hours in Montreal start Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, anyone heading into downtown Montreal will have to remember to keep their parking meters fed well into the night.

City officials announced last September that park meters in some parts of the city would be extended until 11 p.m. to "be more consistent with the opening hours of different businesses and cultural institutions."

They say they hope this change will encourage more people to come downtown.

As of Nov. 15, paid parking in much of the downtown core and the Old Port will apply from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays instead of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Saturdays, paid parking will be from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday paid parking hours -- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. -- will stay the same.

Officials say the $4 per hour fee will also not change.

These are the five sectors of the Ville-Marie borough affected by the new park meter rules:

Guy Street / Sherbrooke Street West / Parc Avenue / René-Lévesque Boulevard West

Guy Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard West / Saint-Hubert Street / Saint-Antoine Street / Saint-Jacques Street

Saint-Laurent Boulevard / Sherbrooke Street West / Saint-Hubert Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard West

Robert-Bourassa Boulevard / Saint-Antoine Street / de la Commune Street

Parc Avenue / Sherbrooke Street West / Saint-Laurent Boulevard / René-Lévesque Boulevard

Montreal officials say they will also increase the maximum time a car can be parked from three to five hours so people can "fully benefit" from their shopping or dining experiences.

A map of paid parking in downtown Montreal obtained Sept. 8, 2023. (City of Montreal)