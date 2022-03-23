Explosion in Sherbrooke, Que. industrial area sparks major fire

A food complex in the Deauville sector of Sherbrooke's west end was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning after witnesses reported a large explosion at the site.

A huge plume of smoke, visible from several kilometres away, billowed out of the Centre de Valorisation de l'Aliment de l'Estrie (CVA) premises, located on Bourque Boulevard, a sector that is mainly industrial and commercial.

It is not known if there were any injuries as a result of the explosion or subsequent fire. So far, nothing has been said about the cause of the blaze.

Sherbrooke police (SPS) officers have closed a section of Bourque Boulevard between Saint-Roch Road and Park Avenue.

Numerous police vehicles are on the scene, as well as firefighters and ambulance crews.

The Centre de Valorisation de l'Aliment de l'Estrie website says it is a 24,000-square-foot space that includes industrial kitchens for food production and processing, storage facilities and a local grocery store.