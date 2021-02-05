MONTREAL -- A vehicle that may have been used by someone involved in the assault on Montreal police (SPVM) officer Sanjay Vig last week was found in the southwestern part of the city Friday morning.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said on Friday that the red Hyundai Elantra is parked in front of 8490 Jean-Brillon St. in LaSalle.

The car, which police say had been stolen, will be analyzed over the next few hours by experts from the Laboratory of Forensic Sciences and Forensic Medicine (LSJML) in hopes of advancing the investigation into the assault on the police officer.

Police are looking for information about the red Hyundai Elantra (photographed here) that was allegedly stolen and used in the assault of an SPVM officer.

Montreal police major crime investigators will also be on site at a command post on Jean-Brillon St. on Friday in order to collect testimonies from people who may have seen the vehicle's movements.

SPVM police officers will also try to determine whether neighbourhood surveillance cameras have been able to capture images of this car and the person who was driving it.

Chevrefils mentioned that results of analyses carried out on the car could possibly be available later in the day.

In a news conference Thursday, SPVM chief Sylvain Caron said that the police investigation into the assault in Parc-Extension was still underway.

Mamadi Fara Camara appeared in court last Friday on an attempted murder charge after allegedly disarming and injuring the officer. He was also charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, disarming a peace officer and unlawfully firing a firearm.

However, on Wednesday, the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) stayed the charges against him and he was released.

In a news conference Thursday, Caron maintained that the 31-year-old man remained an important witness in this investigation, while affirming that there could be a third person who may have been involved in the incident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.